Scary Movie, the iconic horror comedy franchise that lampooned films such as Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Exorcist, The Ring and The Grudge, is getting rebooted.

Paramount Pictures has partnered with Fast and Furious producer Neal H. Moritz to reboot the horror comedy franchise.

As Variety notes in their report, “horror has continued to be a major force at the box office, with movies like Five Nights at Freddy’s, Smile and M3GAN drawing big crowds. So there’s a lot of new material for the Scary Movie team to parody.”

The original film, directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans and written by Marlon and Shawn Wayans, was released in 2000 and went on to spawn four sequels. The first four films were notable for starring Regina Hall and Anna Faris in the respective roles of best friends Brenda Meeks and Cindy Campbell, and chronicled their comedic encounters with horror and the supernatural.

The development of a Scary Movie reboot arrives under Paramount’s first-look partnership with Miramax, who will fully finance the production. The Scary Movie franchise is just one of many feature film projects Moritz is set to produce for Paramount.

The new film will reportedly go into production in the fall of 2024 and should hit theaters in 2025.