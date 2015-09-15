Netflix has officially ordered to series its live-action Scooby-Doo project.

First announced to be development last year from Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions, the streamer confirmed the news of the project’s official order on Wednesday.

The project appears to be an origin story, as the streamer describes it as “an all-new eight-episode live-action series that will uncover how everyone’s favorite mystery-solving gang, and their beloved dog, first teamed up to crack the haunting case that started it all.”

What will Netflix’s live-action ‘Scooby-Doo’ series be about?

Here’s the official logline:

A modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.

The showrunners are Josh Applebaum and Scott Rosenburg, who also executive produce through their Midnight Radio banner. Berlanti also executive produces, along with Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman through Bertlani Productions. The series falls under Berlanti Productions’ overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, with WBTV being the studio here. André Nemec and Jeff Pinker also executive produce through Midnight Radio

The series is based on the iconic Hanna-Barbera characters.

What the executive producers and more say about the upcoming series

Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Scripted Series, Netflix, said in a statement: “Mystery, Inc. is back in business! We’re excited to bring Scooby-Doo to TV as a live-action series for the first time. The beloved franchise has had an impact on pop culture that is undeniable — it’s rich with universal themes of friendship that generations of fans have long embraced. Together with creative powerhouses Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, we’re committed to delighting longtime fans and opening up a world of groovy adventures for a new era of meddling kids.”

Berlanti said, “One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells. Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!”

Clancy Collins White, President, Creative Affairs, Warner Bros. Television, said “We’re thrilled to collaborate with our longstanding partners at Berlanti Productions and with Midnight Radio to bring the legendary Scooby-Doo franchise to a live-action series for the first time. It’s no mystery why audiences continue to love these iconic characters after more than a half century. We’re excited for a new generation to discover Mystery Inc. And we’re grateful to our partners at Netflix for the opportunity.”