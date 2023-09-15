ABC News Studios is releasing a new 20/20 special amid the current allegations against former media mogul and Bad Boy Recorders founder Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to the network, Secret Life of Diddy—A Special Edition of 20/20 will air on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The hour-long special will take an inside look into Combs’s monumental arrest and highlight the downfall of one of hip-hop’s most famous and powerful moguls.

What is Secret Life of Diddy about?

Per a news release from ABC News Studios, the one-hour special looks “at the shocking arrest of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and the downfall of the famous and powerful hip-hop mogul. Once a paragon of Black excellence, the allegations of violence and sexual assault could send Diddy to prison for the rest of his life with wide-reaching repercussions. New reporting and new details as the allegations of his alleged criminal enterprise, involving “freak offs,” drugs, and sex trafficking, continue to come to light.”

Along with a recent interview from Lizzette Martinez, an R. Kelly abuse survivor, viewers will witness firsthand accounts from singer, rapper, and actor Ray J, as well as a close friend to Combs’ former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, Tiffany Red.

Other contributors to the prime-time special include ABC News entertainment contributor Kelly Carter, ABC News senior investigative correspondent Aaron Katersky, ABC News legal contributor and defense attorney Brian Buckmire and culture critic and writer Jamilah Lemieux.

What are the current allegations against Diddy?

In September, Combs pleaded not guilty to a host of federal charges, including sex trafficking. Blavity recently reported that he is expected to face a slew of new allegations and lawsuits from 120 men and women, according to Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee.

During a press conference on Oct. 1, Buzbee revealed that a total of 25 of the aforementioned accusers say they were minors at the time of the incidents.

He still denies all of the charges.

“As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors,” said Erica Wolff, one of Diddy’s attorneys, in a statement to CNN on Oct. 1.

Where can I watch the upcoming special?

ABC News Studios produces Secret Life of Diddy—A Special Edition of 20/20. Muriel Pearson serves as executive producer, and David Sloan is senior executive producer.

The special will air at Oct. 9 at 10 p.m. on ABC. It will be streaming the next day on Hulu.