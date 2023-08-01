Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview from the new film, Seeking Mavis Beacon.

As we previously reported, directed by Jazmin Jones, produced by Guetty Felin and featuring Jones and Olivia McKayla Ross, the Neon film tries to find what happened to the real Mavis Beacon, who has seemingly retreated into a life of anonymity. The trailer shows how the journey to find Beacon is one part fun, one part mysterious, and all parts discovering what it means to be a Black woman in America.

Jones told us in a recent interview, “This film is very polemic. But also, I don’t think I realized until a few days ago — in addition to this being a coming-of-age movie and an investigation, this is an advocacy film, and we are advocating for the future of tech that we want, and that’s a satisfying byproduct.”

The official synopsis is as follows:

The most recognizable woman in technology lives in our collective imagination. Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing taught millions globally, but the software’s Haitian-born cover model vanished decades ago. Seeking Mavis Beacon follows two DIY detectives as they search for the model while posing questions about identity and artificial intelligence.

The below clip sees Jones and Ross moving into a space which they are setting up as an office in their search.

The film is out in select cities now.