Hallmark Channel is turning February into “Loveuary” with original programming all about love and romance, and one of the movies is a Black-led Jane Austen adaptation.

On Saturday, February 24, the channel will premiere its original movie, “Sense and Sensibility.” The film is part of the network’s Mahogany franchise.

Deborah Ayorinde, Bethany Antonia, Dan Jeannotte and Akil Largie are set to star in the beautiful period adaptation. According to the network’s official release, Sense and Sensibility and other films during Loveuary honor Jane Austen’s programming timeless legacy with four all-new original movie premieres every Saturday in February.

Here’s the official description:

Following the loss of their family patriarch, the Dashwood women’s financial circumstances drastically change and they are forced to leave their home for a modest cottage in Devonshire. Soon, practical eldest daughter Elinor (Ayorinde) falls for the equally pragmatic gentleman Edward Ferrars (Jeannotte). Her passionate sister Marianne (Antonia) meanwhile spurns the advances of their steadfast new neighbor, Colonel Brandon (Largie), for the much more exciting John Willoughby (Victor Hugo, Riches). When Elinor and Marianne’s romantic prospects do not turn out as hoped, each sister learns to embrace the other’s approach to matters of the heart.