Sexyy Red has become one of hip-hop’s most talked-about acts in just a few short years. The St. Louis-born star had her breakthrough in 2023 with her megahit, Pound Town. The Tay Keith-produced record earned Sexyy her first major co-sign, from Nicki Minaj, who also gave her a feature on the remix. From there, this bold rapper has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

With over 27 million monthly Spotify listeners, it’s no wonder Sexyy Red’s net worth has soared. But just how rich is this superstar? Let’s examine her money moves below and the many accolades the 26-year-old has racked up.

Sexyy Red began dabbling in music while in high school

Sexyy, whose real name is Janae Wherry, was born on April 15, 1998. While attending Normandy High School in Wellston, Missouri, she began exploring hip-hop and finding her voice in music after a heartbreak. In a 2024 interview with Billboard, Sexyy confirmed that when an ex-boyfriend cheated on her, that inspired her to get in the booth and fire off a diss track aimed at him. This is when the “Sexyy Red” persona was born.

Known for her bright red hair, her rhymes began gaining recognition locally, and after high school, Sexyy gained her first viral moment. She remixed Vanessa Carlton’s 2002 smash single A Thousand Miles. In her own spin, titled A Thousand Jugs, Sexyy raps about her arsenal of guns instead of love. The parody video shows Sexyy walking down the street toting a large weapon.

The video was shared millions of times on social media. This allowed Sexyy to unveil other early singles, such as Don’t Trust Em and Northside. This only prepared her for what was to come, the debut mixtape that helped put Sexyy on everyone’s radar.

Her debut mixtape propelled Sexyy’s career

In December 2021, Sexyy introduced her first project, Ghetto Superstar. The tape included standout records such as Hood B***h and My B***hes. The eight-song track list helped build Sexyy’s momentum, and in November 2022, she guested on a single with Summer Walker, Sense Dat God Gave You, one of her earliest celebrity collaborations. That same year, Sexyy signed with Rebel Music, an independent label and management company. However, it’s unclear how much this deal was worth.

After she stepped it up with Pound Town in January 2023 and the remix in May of that year, Sexyy got her first Billboard 100 entry, landing at number 66. She also inked a new contract with Open Shift and Gamma, handling her music distribution. Sexyy wasted no time with her next delivery, releasing her second mixtape, Hood Hottest Princess, in June 2023.

The tape was longer this time, sporting 11 songs with no shortage of party anthems. SkeeYee, Hellcats SRTs, Looking for the H**s, and Female Gucci Mane all made the cut. The popular records earned Sexyy a spot at number 62 on the Billboard 200. Hood Hottest Princess went on to sell 500,000 copies, achieving a gold certification. Additionally, she received a BET Hip Hop Award nomination for Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist.

Her newfound fame attracted even more celebrities eager to work with her. It’s unknown what her feature price is, but in October 2023, she was featured on Drake and SZA’s Rich Baby Daddy. Other artists to seek out Sexyy’s unapologetic style include Moneybagg Yo, Tyler the Creator, Finesse2Tymes, and more.

Sexyy Red Net Worth

With so much industry clout, it’s no surprise that her net worth is listed at $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But that money isn’t all from her music. Here’s how Sexxy Red made her fortune.

Sexxy gets much of her wealth from shows

Like many rappers, much of Sexyy Red’s income comes from shows. In March 2024, she tweeted that she gets paid $200,000 per show. Several months later, in August, she kicked off the Sexyy Red 4 President Tour. The North American trek was to support her third tape, In Sexyy We Trust.

This tour began in Atlanta, concluding in Miami that December. Fellow artists Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, Kodak Black, and BossMan Dlow were among the opening acts on the tour. In addition to her own shows, Sexyy also joined Nicki Minaj on her Pink Friday 2 Tour during the final show in October.

She almost became a WWE performer

This fun-loving act made her mark on WWE in May 2024. While hosting the NXT North American Women’s Championship, she introduced the new belt and sang alongside Shawn Michaels while they performed his classic theme song, Sexy Boy. She followed up by hosting the NXT Battleground in Nevada. It’s unknown how much Sexyy was paid for the gig.

During a February 2025 interview with Dazed, Sexxy revealed that she was offered a full-time role with the organization. she said she didn’t have time to train for the job with her bustling career.

“Rapping and wrestling are pretty much the same,” she explained to the outlet. “It’s not quite acting, but it’s kind of acting too, right? Because when we go home and take off all our jewels and gold and remove the costumes we wear, we then have to go right back to reality with our families.”

Sexyy launched her own raunchy beauty brand

In addition to putting on a show, the self-proclaimed Ghetto Princess, Sexyy has shared her entrepreneurial efforts. She launched her own lip line in 2024 on her Northside Princess website. Sexyy Lips became controversial when the names of the colors were unveiled.

Names include “Gonorrhea,” which represents a green gloss with a touch of shimmer, and “Bootyhole Brown,” which is bronze with multitone glitter. This sparked a wave of discussion online, with many calling out Sexyy for incorporating her highly sexualized persona into her beauty brand. However, she didn’t let the backlash sway her. For the full set of her glosses, which includes eight shades, Sexyy charges $100.

Also available on her Northside Princess online store, are other NSFW products such as her “Coochie Juice” hats. She is also offering car air fresheners in the scents “Sweet Cheeks,” “Poppin’ My Cherry,” and “Morning Wood.” While we know Sexyy’s primary source of income is her music, her products most definitely are an added source of income for this millionaire.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Sexyy Red have a baby?

Sexyy Red welcomed her first child in 2020. She has not publicly revealed his name, though she affectionately calls him “Chuckie.” He is often seen on social media with Sexyy, with her sharing images of the two on the road. It is unknown who his father is.

The platinum-selling artist welcomed her second child, a daughter, in February 2024. There was widespread speculation that Chief Keef was the father, though a rapper known as Wu2brazyy claimed to be the father and leaked phone calls of his alleged conversation with Sexyy in December 2024. She has not confirmed his claims.

Is the Rich Baby Daddy video real?

During the filming of the music video for Rich Baby Daddy, Sexyy was pregnant. While it depicts Drake as her child’s father, that aspect of it is not factual. However, some of her birth was documented, such as audio of her in the delivery room.

How much has Sexxy Red made?

Despite Sexyy Red’s net worth being valued at $1 million in 2024, it’s unknown how much she made in 2025. However, she continues to do shows and features, which could likely see her making more this year.