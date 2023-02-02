RZA, aka Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, also wrote the screenplay. The logline states, “When an ex-military convict leaves the city for a small town he ends up finding love, danger and more trouble than he can handle.” RZA previously directed 2012’s The Man With The Iron Fists, which was his feature directorial debut.

His second feature, Love Beats Rhymes, starred Azealia Banks, Common, Jill Scott and Lorraine Toussaint.

The ensemble for One Spoon of Chocolate also includes RJ Cyler, Harry Goodwins, Johnell Young, Michael Harney, Rockmond Dunbar, E’myri Crutchfield and Blair Underwood.

RZA Productions and Xen Diagram Media are producing the film. RZA is producing with Paul Hall, and executive producers include Joe Genier, Talani Diggs, and Mitchell Divine Diggs.

“I’ve read many times how some films take seven years to make from conception to release,” RZA said in a statement. “This project has been percolating since 2011 and finally 13 years later we’re able to bring it to production. I’ve never been so excited to start a journey as I am about this. And with the great team and cast I have beside me we are destined for a classic.”