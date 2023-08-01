Shaquille O’Neal‘s iconic Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam is returning to NBA All-Star Weekend through a unique partnership and historic collaboration between three Black-owned entertainment entities– The Black Promoters Collective, ONeal’s Jersey Legends Productions and Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat.

The event, which was first held in 2009 as a collaboration between O’Neal and Hartbeat president Jeff Clanagan, is set to take place at Oakland’s Paramount Theatre on Feb. 14, 2025.

Hosted by Bill Bellamy, the lineup includes Gary Owen, DC Young Fly, Michael Blackson, Cocoa Brown and Lewis Belt, with music sets by DJ Spinderella.

Here’s an official synopsis of the event:

Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam is known for being the national stage to comedy’s heaviest hitters and up-and-coming comedians. Delivering unforgettable, high-energy comedy shows nationwide, the event has become a go-to experience for comedy lovers. Audiences can expect a night full of raw, unfiltered laughs as these seasoned comedians light up the stage with their unique styles of humor.

O’Neal said in a statement, “The Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam brand has established itself as a must-attend event for both All-Star weekend and Super Bowl weekend over the past 16 years. I’m excited to have The Black Promoters Collective and Hart Beat Entertainment joining me to carry on this tradition!”

Combining forces with Jersey Legends Productions and Hartbeat makes for a powerful partnership to elevate Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam to new heights.” BPC President Shelby Joyner said. “We aim to expand the brand’s reach by bringing it into Black Promoters Collective’s dynamic portfolio of festivals and live music events, creating fresh opportunities to showcase the comedy jam across multiple platforms and connect with even broader audiences.”

“The Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam franchise has been a cornerstone of the comedy scene since its inception, delivering numerous sold-out shows and giving a national platform to diverse up-and-coming comedians who are now considered to be legends,” said Jeff Clanagan. “Hartbeat is beyond thrilled to continue and expand this iconic franchise alongside Shaq and Jersey Legends and have Black Promoters Collective on board to bring this next rendition to life.”