Breaking Bad remains one of the most beloved crime dramas to ever grace the television. This American classic debuted in January 2008 on AMC. The tragic, yet fast-paced storyline quickly consumed the audience, earning it five seasons in total. The series follows high school chemistry teacher Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston. As he struggles to make ends meet in his career while living in Albuquerque, New Mexico, his world is turned upside down when he is diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. Already battling money woes, Walter partners with his former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to try his hand at drug dealing. Together, the partners manufacture and sell methamphetamine, which soon takes over White’s entire life. He even adopts the moniker Heisenberg as he dives deeper into his criminal underworld.

This series has long been praised for its writing, and acting, earning 58 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, winning a staggering 16. Breaking Bad took home the trophies for Outstanding Drama Series two years in a row, 2013 and 2014. The show officially ended in 2013 and led to the spinoff Better Call Saul. which had a successful six-season trek from February 2015 to August 2022. Additionally, the sequel film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie debuted in October 2019. With such a successful franchise, it’s no surprise that fans may still be seeking similar action-packed thrills. Luckily for regular binge-watchers, there are several shows like Breaking Bad with similar tropes and tons of twists that’ll keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Orange Is the New Black

Breaking Bad may have been much more serious than this comedy-drama, but Orange Is the New Black shares the criminal component. Based in a women’s prison, this hit sitcom highlights the ins and outs of the man different women incarcerated for a variety of reasons. This series, which is based on Piper Kerman’s 2010 memoir of the same name about her own prison experiences, premiered on Netflix in July 2013. The show was met with immediate praise, winning several Emmy Awards throughout its seven-season run. The final season aired in July 2019. In addition to Netflix, Orange Is the New Black can be watched on YouTube, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Amazon Prime Video.

The Wire

Despite being off-air for over ten years, The Wire remains a cult classic. Starring the late Michael K. Williams in his most notable role as Omar, this crime drama series was introduced on HBO in June 2002. Based on an extensive narcotics operation in Baltimore, Maryland, police and drug dealers frequently clash as they attempt to exude their authority over the area. The Wire has long been acclaimed for its accurate portrayal of life in the urban city. The legacy of The Wire remains strong, with actor Tray Chaney recently pushing for a reunion of the series. Thankfully for The Wire-hive, the excitement, grit, and drama can be revisited anytime on Max, Hulu, YouTube, Sling TV, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

Fargo

An interesting spin on crime, Fargo is a collection of crime stories that don’t solely focus on one main character each season. Instead, every new season introduces a fresh set of figures and their criminal adventures. What is constant is that the show is set in the Midwest. Fargo premiered in April 2014 on FX, with season four focusing on comedian Chris Rock starring as a mob boss. Fargo is currently in its fifth season, which premiered in November 2023. While season six has not been confirmed, viewers can binge-watch on Hulu, YouTube, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Amazon Prime Video.

Power

The Starz birth child of 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp, Power is another classic crime drama series, which introduced fans to James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) in 2014. Together with his trusted confidant Tommy (Joseph Sikora), they run an extensive international drug operation. Much like Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in Breaking Bad, Ghost struggles to balance his legal profession as a club owner while keeping his street dealings in order. The final season aired in February 2020. However, the spin-offs, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book V, have allowed fans to keep up with the criminal enterprise established by Ghost. In early 2024, it was confirmed that a prequel series, Origins, was in development to explore how Ghost and Tommy established their organization. As viewers anxiously await the latest chapter of their story, they can binge-watch Power on Philo, The Roku, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV, Fandango at Home and where it all started, Starz.

BMF

Another 50 Cent production in collaboration with Starz, BMF (Black Mafia Family is based on the drug organization of the same name founded by brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory. The men started their empire in Detroit in the late 1980s. Their operation grew, becoming a nationwide drug ring. The series covers the many risky adventures of the brothers, though BMF features a disclaimer maintaining that much of the series is heavily exaggerated for entertainment purposes. Since premiering in September 2021, the show has become a household name, largely because Meech’s own son, who shares his name, stars as his father. Season three was released in March 2024 and the show was renewed for a fourth season. Sadly, 50 Cent has suggested the series may be scrapped for good. If the show is indeed going off-air. BMF can still be enjoyed on The Roku Channel, Starz, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Philo, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

Snowfall

Snowfall is another production that mirrors Breaking Bad in many ways. Both series feature involvement with the Mexican Cartel while set on the west side of the U.S. Snowfall received six seasons starting in July 2017 and concluding in April 2023. Franklin Saint, played by Damson Idris, takes full advantage of the crack epidemic in Los Angeles, putting his entire family in his operation. Much like Breaking Bad’s Walter White, much of Saint’s actions are motivated by his desire to keep his family afloat. In addition to fellow drug dealers, Saint must also battle the CIA, who begins playing a role in his trafficking ring. You can get in on all the fun, with Snowfall streaming on Hulu, Disney+, YouTube TV, YouTube, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Amazon Prime Video.

Godfather of Harlem

Godfather of Harlem highlights the life and business dealings of drug boss, Bumpy Johnson, portrayed by Forest Whitaker. The MGM+ original picks up in the 1960s after Johnson serves a stint in prison. After returning to Harlem, he regains control of his drug business and even forms a tight bond with civil rights leader, Malcolm X. This friendship merges Johnson’s criminality with X’s movement. Godfather of Harlem was introduced in September 2019 with season four scheduled to premiere in April 2025. MGM+ may be the home of the Godfather, but The Roku Channel, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Philo, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.