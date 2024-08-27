Over the past 26 years, Family Guy has slowly become a cherished fixture in the adult animation space. The unapologetic comedy created by Seth MacFarlane premiered on Fox on January 31, 1999. The series is set in the fictional town of Quahog, Rhode Island, following the Griffin family. The crew hangs out with friends and hilariously interacts with one another as they go about their daily lives. MacFarlane voices three of the show’s main characters: father Peter Griffin, family dog Brian, and the youngest son, Stewie. Alex Borstein voices Peter’s wife Lois, Seth Green primarily voices Chris Griffin, while both Mila Kunis and Lacey Chabert have voiced daughter, Meg.

Its raunchy humor and pop culture references didn’t immediately resonate with fans. In fact, the series was first pulled from the Fox schedule during season two as ratings declined. Family Guy made a resurgence in 2000, though that would not be its last cancellation. Unfortunately, the show suffered another setback in 2002, leading to another cancellation after season three. Cartoon Network then purchased the rights to its Adult Swim nightly slots. After the first three seasons sold well on DVD, Fox ordered more episodes, which debuted on May 1, 2005.

From there, Family Guy the ground running, becoming a cultural phenomenon. Now in its 23rd season, fans continue to enjoy not only this comfort series but several others like it that are equally as entertaining. Keep scrolling to discover more comedy shows like Family Guy that’ll make you laugh until you cry.

The Simpsons

Credited as paving the way for shows like Family Guy, among others, The Simpsons remains America’s longest-running sitcom and animated series. Currently, in its 36th season, this show is set in the beloved fictional town of Springfield. Much like the Griffins, the Simpson crew is made of father Homer (Dan Castellaneta), mother Marge (Julie Kavner), son Bart (Nancy Cartwright), and daughters Lisa (Yeardley Smith) and Maggie. Like Stewie, Maggie is also the baby of the family, though the youngest Simpson has not had many lines throughout the series.

The Simpsons showcase their satirical spin on American life, often with dark humor. Fans have long carried the mythical belief that the show predicts the future. Several episodes have showcased events that eventually came to fruition such as Donald Trump becoming the president of the United States. While there is no evidence to suggest that The Simpsons contains psychic qualities, the coincidences have intrigued viewers since its debut in 1989.

Fans can watch the series on Disney+, Hulu, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, YouTube, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Amazon Prime Video.

American Dad

Another Seth MacFarlane creation, American Dad is very similar to Family Guy, though the main character has a much more eccentric home life. This show centers on Republican CIA agent Stan Smith (MacFarlane), his talking goldfish Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), his alien friend Roger (MacFarlane), his wife Francine (Wendy Schaal), his son Steve (Scott Grimes) and daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane).

Based in a fictionalized version of Langley, Virginia, American Dad was a created out of MacFarlane’s and co-creator Matt Weitzman’s disdain for the Bush administration. So, much of Stan’s character is based on a stereotypical conservative.

This series premiered on February 6, 2005, and wrapped its 21st season in March 2025. Viewers can catch up on the action on Sling TV, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube TV, YouTube, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Amazon Prime Video, and TBS.

South Park

South Park is much more crude than the shows mentioned so far, but it’s a crude Family Guy fans will love. The series debuted on August 13, 1997, and, much like Family Guy, used bold satire to call out pop culture.

Unlike Family Guy, South Park focuses on the adventures of four friends instead a single family. The show’s creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have long voiced most of the main characters. Now in its 27th season, this show has become a staple on Comedy Central.

Max, Philo, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home are perfect for anyone who wants to binge-watch South Park in its entirety.

Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty is fairly new compared to others on the list. The show premiered on December 2, 2013, for Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. Much like Family Guy, countless NSFW jokes and moments keep the audience engaged. The series follows alcoholic scientist, Rick Sanchez, and his anxious grandson Morty. Co-creator Justin Roiland voiced both Rick and Morty until Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden took over for the seventh season, which will premiere on May 25, 2025.

Fans can catch up on the fun on Hulu, Max, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Sling TV.

Bob’s Burgers

Bob’s Burgers is the brainchild of Loren Bouchard. The series was introduced on January 9, 2011, and is currently on its 15th season. Like Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers follows a quirky family consisting of father Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), mother Linda (John Roberts), and their children Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman,) and Louise (Kristen Schaal). The brood runs a burger joint, which is often the focal point of their adventures and household.

Bob’s Burger is currently streaming on Hulu, FuboTV, Disney+, YouTube TV, YouTube, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Amazon Prime Video and Sling TV.

What should I watch after Family Guy?

Shows like Family Guy to watch after you finish the series include American Dad and The Cleveland Show. All three are created by Seth MacFarlane, showcasing family values, comedy, and plenty of grown-up fun.

Though The Cleveland Show only lasted four seasons, those 88 episodes are worth a watch and can be done so via Disney+, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Stewie Griffin?

The youngest child of the Family Guy crew, Stewie has not grown since the show’s inception. He has been portrayed as a one-year-old baby each season and will likely remain so until the series concludes.

Did Seth MacFarlane leave Family Guy?

Though he did not leave the show permanently, MacFarlane walked out on Family Guy in support of the Writers Guild of America during the 2023 Hollywood Writers’ Strike. He and the showrunners left the production until an agreement was achieved.

Are there any Family Guy spin-offs?

The Cleveland Show was considered a spin-off of Family Guy. The series is also considered the Black version, as it follows the African-American family Cleveland (Mike Henry), his new wife Donna (Sanaa Lathan), and their children Cleveland Jr. (Kevin Michael Richardson,), Roberta (Reagan Gomez-Preston), and Rallo (Henry). Their many adventures also use humor to highlight the Black experience.