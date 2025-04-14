Are you already done bingeing the first season of Netflix’s newest frontier-themed hit, Ransom Canyon? If so, you’re probably looking for more compelling and addictive shows to fill the hole in your heart (and your downtime) left by the end of season one. It’s a tough task. As showrunner, April Blair, told Tudum, the show really has something for everyone!

“At its core, Ransom Canyon isn’t just a town, it’s an idea. It’s the painful longing for your first love. It’s the burning desire to protect your family. It’s cowboys and lovers, grifters and thieves. Lust, deceit, heartache, home … Ransom has it all,”

Luckily, there are plenty of shows like Ransom Canyon that serve up all the drama and nostalgic romance of life on the frontier.

Here are the shows you should definitely give a shot if you loved Ransom Canyon.

Yellowstone

Yellowstone is where the modern resurgence of Western genre and shows about the frontier began. This massive hit released its first season in 2018, and fans devoured the drama season after season.

Like Ransom Canyon, the show follows a ranching family, the Duttons, as they battle other ranching dynasties for control of the vast wilderness their ancestors claimed. Though the show is set in Montana, near Yellowstone National Park (hence the name), not Texas, Yellowstone touches on many of the same themes as Ransom County. Both shows explore the struggle between past traditions and the invasion of modernity, the importance of family and legacy, and the grit required to live the frontier life.

The greatest thing about Yellowstone is that there are already five seasons available, which you can watch on Peacock TV. So, you’ll have plenty to watch while you wait for the second season of Ransom Canyon.

1883

After you’ve finished watching Yellowstone, or maybe before if you want to go in chronological order, you can binge all the episodes of the first prequel series, 1883. Fans loved Yellowstone so much, that Paramount+ announced a prequel that would delve into the origins of the Dutton family.

1883 follows the Dutton ancestors as they made their way West. Since it’s set more than a century ago, the show doesn’t have the modern feel of Ransom Canyon or Yellowstone. But it does explore many of the same themes. Plus, once you’ve watched Yellowstone, you’ll be craving more of the Dutton family lore.

Though Yellowstone is exclusively on Peacock TV, 1883 is currently only available on Paramount+. But there’s only one season so far, so you can easily binge it during your free trial.

1923

Once you’ve gotten thoroughly obsessed with the Yellowstone universe, you can jump right from 1883 into 1923, the next installment in the saga of the Dutton family. This series follows the Dutton family patriarch introduced in 1883 as he struggles to keep his family alive and thriving through the harsh Montana climate, Prohibition, and the beginning of the Great Depression.

Fans of Ransom Canyon will find the family rivalries and fights for survival on the frontier in 1923 familiar and satisfying. Unlike 1883, the previous Yellowstone prequel, 1923 begins to touch on the struggle between modern development and preserving the land and the frontier way of life, which Ransom Canyon fans will also find familiar.

Territory

Stories about the struggles of life on the frontier aren’t limited to the United States, as Territory proves. This Netflix show brings viewers to the Australian frontier, where the Lawson family manages the largest cattle station in the country. When the patriarch of the Lawson family dies without naming an heir, the battle for control of the cattle station begins.

Like Ransom Canyon, this show brings all the drama of rival dynasties battling for control of the land and its abundant resources. It also excels at one thing other frontier dramas haven’t. Frontier does a great job of portraying the indigenous perspective on these struggles for control of the land that was stolen from them.

Unfortunately, Netflix has announced that Territory won’t get a second season. But that makes it a quick binge after Ransom Canyon.

Heartland

For a Canadian perspective on ranch life, fans of Ransom Canyon should check out Heartland. Unlike the other shows on this list, Heartland centers on the women of the ranch rather than the patriarchs and their heirs. Amy and Louise “Lou” Fleming live with their father and aging grandfather as well as a ranch hand with a dangerous past.

Like Ransom Canyon, there’s plenty of romance in Heartland. However, this show focuses much more on the conflict within a struggling family than the battle between rival families. Of course, we all know that one family can bring just as much drama as warring rivals. So, Heartland doesn’t come up short in the drama department.

Heartland has a whopping 18 seasons, so it’ll keep you busy for literally months. Most of the episodes are available on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Peacock TV. Unfortunately, seasons 16-18 are really hard to access in the U.S., so if you become a diehard fan, you might need to pay to watch the final seasons.

Landman

Fans who loved Ransom Canyon for it’s down home Texas vibes, will probably love Landman. Though it’s not about the ranching life, like the other shows on this list, Landman is still a show about the connection between the frontier and the people who try to tame it.

This drama focuses on the oil fields of Texas, an environment even more sensational than the ranch life of Ransom Canyon. The show follows the billionaires who profit from oil as well as the blue collar workers who actually work the oil rigs. Like Ransom Canyon, Landman tells a story about the privilege of profiting off the frontier, and how easy it is to lose it all when lives depend on the land.

The Son

Fans of Ransom Canyon who fell in love with Texas while watching the show, can get their fix of accents, conflict, and Texas attitude by watching The Son. This AMC show tells the story of Eli McCullough and his family as they settle in the wilderness of Texas. The show follows the family through multiple generations as they become oil tycoons. Like Landman, The Son tells a story as critical to Texas heritage as the ranch life.

Though there isn’t much romance in The Son, fans of Ransom Canyon will be drawn to the rich storytelling that’s rooted in the experience of the land. The Son is available on AMC+ or Amazon Prime if you purchase the AMC+ add-on.

Hell On Wheels

Though Hell on Wheels isn’t about ranches or rival ranchers, it is undeniably a neo-Western about the frontier. Ransom Canyon fans who loved the exploration of the grit and determination it takes to thrive in the frontier will appreciate the familiar themes in Hell on Wheels.

This show follows a Confederate soldier who lost it all to the war and decides to head West to make a new life. What he discovers on the way is a harsh, brutal way of life that follows the construction of the Transcontinental Railroad. History buffs will especially love this peek into the United States’ past.

All five seasons of Hell on Wheels are available on Paramount+ and AMC+. That’s plenty to keep you busy while you wait to see if Ransom Canyon is getting renewed!

Hatfields & McCoys

If the main reason you loved Ransom Canyon was the generations-long rivalries between the frontier families, then you need to check out Hatfields & McCoys. This mini-series chronicles one of the most infamous family rivalries in American history. In a real-life story that eerily mirrors Romeo and Juliet, a McCoy daughter and a Hatfield son fall in love despite the war between their families.

With just three episodes clocking in at about 1.5 hours each, it’s is a quick, but riveting watch with all the romance and conflict Ransom Canyon fans love. The mini-series is currently streaming on AppleTV.

Dallas

The 80s soap opera Dallas? Yes! Fans will actually find a lot of similarities between Ransom Canyon and Dallas, not the least of which is the Texas backdrop. Though Dallas doesn’t have the frontier vibes of Ransom Canyon, it does have all of the romance, conflict, and rivalries. And it’s Texas, through and through.

Fans who were more into Ransom Canyon’s Western vibes probably won’t love Dallas. But fans who loved the show for it’s tug on your heartstrings romance and high-stakes drama will probably appreciate Dallas.

You can watch Dallas on AppleTV and Amazon Prime, though Prime doesn’t have the first season.

More Shows Like ‘Ransom Canyon’

Depending on which aspects of the show you loved — the Texan setting, the soapy romance, the rivalries, the neo-Western genre, the themes of the frontier and living off the land — here are a few more shows you might enjoy.