In 2022, Japanese entertainment company Konami teased Silent Hill f, a new edition in its longstanding Silent Hill psychological horror game franchise that would take place in a “beautiful, therefore terrifying” world. Now, three years later, Konami is offering fans more information about the game, which will be available for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, IGN reported.

Here’s everything to know about the game and its harrowing setting.

An acclaimed Japanese visual novel writer wrote the game

Silent Hill f was written by Ryukisshi07, the acclaimed Japanese visual novel writer known for his Higurashi and Umineko series.

“To this day, I remember the feeling of my first encounter with the suffocating and oppressive atmosphere of Silent Hill,” he said in a statement shared by Silent Hill on its X, formerly Twitter, account. “It still deeply haunts me, and it still utterly fascinates me.”

He later described the emotive nature of the Silent Hill series and his hope that fans enjoy a setting that is “a little different.”

A message to fans from Ryukishi07 (@07th_official), the scriptwriter for SILENT HILL f.



— Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) March 14, 2025

1960s Japan inspires the setting

In a new trailer for the game, Konami revealed many new details about Silent Hill f, including its setting inspired by 1960s Japan designed to push users to “find the beauty in terror.”

The game is set in Ebisugaoka, a fictional Japanese town based on the actual Kanayama, Gero, in the Gifu Prefecture in central Honshu.

The new story will include Easter eggs for fans

The Konami team is still holding back when sharing significant story details, but they did offer fans more information about the game’s original plot.

“Shimizu Hinkao was living her life as an ordinary teenager,” IGN reported on the game’s official description. “That is, until her town is suddenly shrouded in fog and begins to change in a horrific way. Now, she must explore a town she no longer recognizes while solving puzzles, fighting strange enemies, and doing everything she can to survive… in order to face the ultimate decision that she must make. This is a tale about a beautiful yet terrifying choice.”

Silent Hill f‘s plot makes it accessible for new players, though franchise fans will have many Easter eggs to find.

Game designer Kera teases ‘Silent Hill f’ horrors

Silent Hill f designer Kera also teased the horrors fans can expect in the new game.

“I love the Silent Hill series, and it’s been a big influence on me,” they said in a statement tweeted on Silent Hill‘s account. “In particular, I am constantly remembering Silent Hill 2, and the messages on the walls, the music, and the monster designs. So, when it came to Silent Hill f, and bringing the setting to Japan, we had to come up with something that felt just a little different, and I had to really think about how to get that feeling.”

They continued, “The monster designs were the hardest. I had to consider everything that’s come in Silent Hill before, and figure out how to take this game in a different direction, but still be Silent Hill. It might not be the exact same blood-smeared, rusting scenery, but I sincerely hope you’ll enjoy our vision and the world we’ve created.”

SILENT HILL f's character and monster designer kera (@kera_2) shares the inspiration behind their work for the game.



— Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) March 14, 2025

Music will play a significant role in ‘Silent Hill f’

Music will be a key element of Silent Hill f. The game’s music team includes Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka and Kensuke Inage, who’s worked on the Dynasty Warriors series and others, who created a diverse sonic experience sure to be as spooky as the game’s story.

“I have composed music for an unsettling yet beautiful world that uses imagery from shrines, blending ancient Japanese court music with ambient echoes,” Inage said in a statement shared by Silent Hill. “I wove in various techniques that will connect the player to the protagonist’s agony, internal conflict, fear, and other emotions.”

Kensuke Inage (@ken_inage), our sound designer for SILENT HILL f's Otherworld areas, speaks on his involvement with the game.



— Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) March 14, 2025

Konami has yet to announce a release date for Silent Hill f.