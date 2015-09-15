Halle Berry is in mama bear mode once again in the trailer for the upcoming horror/psychological thriller film, Never Let Go.

Directed by Alexandre Aja, the film also stars Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins.

Here’s the description:

In this new psychological thriller/horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother and her twin sons is their house and their family’s protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

The film was written by KC Coughlin and Ryan Grassby. Producers are Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Dan Levine and Aja.

Berry, Holly Jeter, Daniel Clarke, Emily Morris, Christopher Woodrow and Connor DiGregorio executive produce.

Watch the trailer below:

Lionsgate will release the film in theaters on Sept. 27.