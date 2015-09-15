Simone Missick has been tapped to star in Apple TV+’s upcoming series, Government Cheese, which is from Apple Studios and MACRO Television Studios– Blavity’s Shadow and Act has confirmed.

She joins the cast alongside David Oyelowo, who also produces the series.

Created by Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr, the series follows Hampton Chambers (played by Oyelowo), “a man recently released from prison who struggles to keep his criminal past at bay and win back his family, all while processing moments of divine intervention that seem to happen with increasing frequency.” Missick will play Oyelowo’s wife, Astoria.

The series is based on an eponymous original short film by Hunter, which he and Oyelowo brought to the two studios, Apple and MACRO. Hunter also directs, and he and Carr are writers and executive producers.

Charles D. King and Ahmadou Seck will executive produce for MACRO Television Studios along with Jelani Johnson and Marta Fernandez. Oyelowo will executive produce through his Yoruba Saxon banner and Ali Brown will serve as co-executive producer alongside Hunter through Ventureland.

This is the second project for Oyelowo with Apple TV+, following Silo.