Sinbad made his first public appearance since having a stroke in 2020.

According to People, the comedian joined the cast of A Different World via Zoom for the first stop on their tour of historically Black colleges and universities on Feb. 29. Following the appearance, he shared an Instagram reel thanking fans for their love and support.

“Thank you for your prayers, support, and positive thoughts. They’ve carried me this far and will see me through to the finish line. It really is a different world out here!” he wrote in the reel’s caption.

In the clip, Sinbad is shown reacting to his virtual appearance on the tour’s stop at the Atlanta University Center in Atlanta.

“Man, that was so cool,” he said in the video, later remarking that it’s “beautiful” that young people today know who he is and about the impact of A Different World. He also addressed his fans’ support of him following his stroke.

“Those words are important, and I feel it — I feel those prayers,” he said in the reel.

As Blavity previously reported, his family confirmed news of his health scare in a statement in November 2020. “It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” they said at the time. “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon. Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”

The Michigan native also shared that he’s received messages via his website from people who have experienced similar health issues. He plans on replying to as many of those messages as he can. Toward the end of the reel, Sinbad revealed that he plans on making an official comeback.

“Expect to see more of me soon, and don’t freak out if you turn around and I’m standing right behind you. ‘Sinbad, I can’t believe you’re here!’ You can’t believe it? You better believe it. Miracles happen,” he said.

Fans poured in their support via the comments section, including celebrities like Wanda Sykes, Cedric the Entertainer, Howie Mandel, Holly Robinson Peete and more.

Judd Apatow commented, “Glad to see you doing so well! You were always riotously hilarious and super nice to everyone at the clubs when I was starting out. An inspiration to so many.”

Sinbad portrayed Coach Walter Oakes on The Cosby Show spinoff, which aired on NBC from 1987 to 1993.