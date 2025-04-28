The epic sci-fi fantasy franchise Star Wars has had a significant cultural impact on pop culture since the 1970s. The George Lucas-created universe includes 12 movies and 20 TV series, including live-action, animation, and LEGO-animated shows. Beyond the screen, Star Wars has been adapted into comic books, video games, novels, and theme park attractions, attracting fans from near and far to the galaxy far, far away. Due to the franchise’s immense popularity, May 4 unofficially became “Star Wars Day.” The date was chosen due to fans’ play on words with the iconic phrase, “May the Force be with you.”

Think you know everything about the Star Wars universe? Then check your knowledge with these trivia questions! We’ve separated the questions into two categories: easy trivia and expert-level. The first category includes questions about well-known characters and phrases from the Star Wars franchise. Once you’ve completed the first section, scroll down to test your knowledge with our expert-level Star Wars trivia. Take a walk on the dark side, and see how many you can get right!

Easy Star Wars Trivia Questions

Question: Who created the Star Wars universe?

Answer: George Lucas

Question: Who is Luke Skywalker’s father?

Answer: Darth Vader

Question: What is the name of the robot who becomes friends with Han Solo and Chewbacca?

Answer: R2-D2

Question: What is the name of the Jedi weapon?

Answer: Lightsaber

Question: Who built C-3PO?

Answer: Anakin Skywalker

Question: Who is Luke Skywalker’s sister?

Answer: Princess Leia

Question: What year was the first Star Wars movie made?

Answer: 1977

Question: What is “Baby Yoda’s” real name?

Answer: Grogu

Question: Who famously starred as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise?

Answer: Mark Hamill

Question: What is the name of the planet where Anakin Skywalker was born?

Answer: Anakin Skywalker was born on the planet Tatooine.

Question: What are the names of Darth Vader’s soldiers?

Answer: Stormtroopers

Question: In which movie did the Star Wars franchise bring Princess Leia back to the screen following the real-life passing of actress Carrie Fisher?

Answer: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Question: What color is Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber?

Answer: Green

Question: How old is Yoda when he trains Luke Skywalker in the 1980 film, The Empire Strikes Back?

Answer: Around 900 years old

Question: Who were the only two characters that appeared in every Star Wars trilogy?

Answer: The two droids, C-3PO and R2-D2.

Question: Who said the iconic phrase, “May the Force be with you?”

Answer: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Question: What color is Darth Vader’s lightsaber?

Answer: Red

Question: What is the name of Han Solo’s ship?

Answer: Millennium Falcon

Question: What planet is Princess Leia from?

Answer: Princess Leia is from the planet Alderaan.

Question: What is Chewbacca’s species?

Answer: His species is Wookiee.

Question: What color is Obi-Wan Kenobi’s lightsaber?

Answer: Blue

Question: What is the name of the creature that holds Princess Leia captive in 1983’s Return of the Jedi?

Answer: Jabba the Hutt

Question: What body part does Luke Skywalker lose while fighting with Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back?

Answer: He loses his right hand.

Question: Who stole the plans for the Death Star?

Answer: The plans to the Death Star are stolen by Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor in the 2016 film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Question: What are users of the dark side of the Force called?

Answer: The Sith

Expert-Level Star Wars Trivia Questions

Question: What is the longest movie in the original Star Wars trilogy?

Answer: The longest movie in the original Star Wars trilogy (Episodes 4-6) is Episode 5: The Empire Strikes Back. The movie is 124 minutes or two hours and four minutes long.

Question: What is the name of the Star Wars ride within Disneyland Park in Anaheim, CA?

Answer: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Question: What language does Chewbacca speak?

Answer: Shyriwook

Question: What species is Grand Admiral Thrawn?

Answer: He is of the Chiss species.

Question: What was the original name of the first Star Wars script?

Answer: The script’s first draft was originally titled The Star Wars, but the second draft was revised to Adventures of the Starkiller. Episode I: The Star Wars. Subsequent drafts were all variations on the second draft’s title. The film was shortened to Star Wars during the 1977 production.

Question: What animal was almost used to play Yoda in the Star Wars franchise?

Answer: A monkey with a mask almost played Yoda until American puppeteer Jim Henson created a muppet to use for the iconic character.

Question: Where will the Star Wars Celebration convention take place?

Answer: The celebration will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA, in 2027.

Question: What did Finn try to tell Rey in The Rise of Skywalker?

Answer: Finn attempted to tell Rey he was Force-sensitive, but never did.

Question: How many languages is C-3PO fluent in?

Answer: C-3PO is fluent in over 6 million languages.

Question: Where is the Rebel Alliance base that appeared in Rogue One and A New Hope?

Answer: On the jungle-covered fourth moon, Yavin 4.

Question: Was the snow on the ice planet Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back real or artificial?

Answer: Most of the snow used for filming was artificial snow. However, some scenes were shot on the Hardangerjøkulen glacier in Norway, and the snow in those scenes was quite real.

Question: What cameo did George Lucas make in the Star Wars franchise?

Answer: George Lucas made a cameo as Baron Notluwiski in Revenge of the Sith.

Question: What was Finn’s stormtrooper serial number before he joined the Resistance?

Answer: His serial number was FN-2187.

Question: Where did the Battle of Coruscant take place?

The Battle of Coruscant took place in orbit around the planet Coruscant, the capital of the Galactic Republic.

Question: What other actors auditioned for the role of Finn in The Force Awakens?

Answer: Tom Holland and Michael B. Jordan

Question: What is the name of the remote desert planet in the Outer Rim where Luke and Anakin Skywalker grew up?

Answer: Tatooine

Question: Why did George Lucas change Luke’s original surname from ‘Starkiller’ to ‘Skywalker?’

Answer: Lucas felt that ‘Starkiller’ was too closely linked to Charles Manson, who was being called “Star Killer” for his role in the murder of Sharon Tate and her friends in the 1960s. He also believed the last name was too aggressive for the character.

Question: Who founded the original Jedi Order in the Star Wars universe?

Answer: The Order was founded by Garon Jard, Rajivari, Cala Brin, and Ters Sendon.

Question: What is one of Jabba the Hutt’s favorite snacks?

Answer: The Klatooine paddy frog

Question: How much is the Star Wars franchise globally worth?

Answer: The entire franchise is estimated to be worth around $65 billion to $70 billion.

Question: Which planet did Jango Fett reside on when he was recruited for the cloning process in Attack of the Clones?

Answer: Kamino

Question: What is the name of the free-agent bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe?

Answer: Boba Fett

Question: Who says the line, “The ability to speak does not make you intelligent” in The Phantom Menace?

Answer: Qui-Gon Jinn

Question: How many people is General Armitage said to have killed in the Star Wars franchise?

Answer: Around 155 billion

Question: When did the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Disneyland attraction first open?

Answer: May 31, 2019