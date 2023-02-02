What is Steve McQueen’s Blitz film about?

Heres the offiicial synopsis:

Blitz follows the epic journey of George (Elliott Heffernan), a 9-year-old boy in World War II London whose mother Rita (Saoirse Ronan) sends him to safety in the English countryside. George, defiant and determined to return home to his mom and his grandfather Gerald (Paul Weller) in East London, embarks on an adventure, only to find himself in immense peril, while a distraught Rita searches for her missing son.

Who else stars in Blitz?

Blitz, which McQueen writes and directs, also stars Harris Dickinson, Benjamin Clementine, Kathy Burke, Paul Weller, Stephen Graham, Leigh Gill, Mica Ricketts, CJ Beckford, Alex Jennings, Joshua McGuire, Hayley Squires, Erin Kellyman and Sally Messham.

Producers on the film include Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Steve McQueen, Anita Overland, Adam Somner, Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer. Anna Smith Tenser, Natalie Lehmann, Sheeraz Shah, and Sarah-Jane Wright are executive producers.

For McQueen, this is his latest film after 2018’s Widows, which starred Viola Davis, and his acclaimed film series, Small Axe, in 2020.

McQueen won Best Director and Best Picture for 2014’s 12 Years A Slave.

When does Steve McQueen’s Blitz premiere?

It will premiere in select theaters on November 1 and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on November 22.

Watch the trailer below: