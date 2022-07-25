On Saturday, February 1, 2025 Nissan will join forces with Blavity Media Group to present the third annual BMG Music Awards Social, a day of luxe and glam celebrating some of the most brilliant creative minds in and around the world of music.

While this event is set to mirror the grandeur, style, and brilliance of the Grammys, those it will celebrate each have a unique understanding of the drive it takes to stay ahead. The combination is sure to make for an inspirational evening that those in attendance won’t soon forget. As is the case with so many people across the country, the hearts and minds of those in attendance will be with those impacted by the recent L.A. wildfires; and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to WalkGoodLA in its efforts to help those affected begin the difficult task of rebuilding their lives.

In the weeks following the BMG Music Awards Social, Nissan and Blavity will bring the event’s transformational energy to readers everywhere, while also celebrating Black History Month by showcasing how Black History is created every day. The brands will partner to spotlight three dynamic voices from the realms of music, lifestyle, and entrepreneurship. Each of these powerhouses will share their own unique take on what it means to create, build and thrive. Our goal is to use our lens to inspire the next generation to drive boldly into their futures, through these creative testimonials.

Stay tuned throughout Black History Month for content that will fuel your creativity, spark conversations and inspire you to boldly shift history yourself.