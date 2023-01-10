The second season of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard was filled with drama, and an unofficial cast member was engulfed in it all. Amir Lancaster was happy to have his girlfriend, Natalie Cortes, visit. But she wasn’t well received by his housemates because of her decision to insert herself into another couple’s relationship. Natalie found herself caught in the middle with housemate Nick Arrington and his girlfriend, Tasia, and it had longterm impact.

Natalie discovered some of the girls thought Nick was inappropriate and disrespectful for flirting with other women, considering he had a girlfriend, Tasia Monet Burroughs. Natalie volunteered to talk to Tasia about Nick’s indiscretions, which blew up. Nick became angry that people were gossiping about his relationship, even more upset that was involved. Natalie says she would do things differently in hindsight.

“I probably would’ve left it to the girls to have the conference with Tasia, and tried to have her back versus being the one to bring it to her. I feel like my intentions were never to get into the drama or to make anybody feel a certain type of way. I’m a girl’s girl and I like to have girls’ backs, but yeah … Maybe I would just have given Nick a heads up, too, and been like, ‘Hey, this is kind of the situation at hand,'” Natalie told Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

Amir also has regrets. “I probably would’ve tried to help Natalie navigate her first time being in the house a little bit better. That was a ball that I dropped … things just got away from me in a way that I don’t think we ever anticipated them to. I just didn’t do a good enough job making sure my partner would’ve been away from all the B.S. that is our house,” Amir admitted.

Nick and Amir’s relationship has been estranged since. But Amir hopes things can be resolved. “We kind of think we are [good], and then we aren’t, and then we are, and then we aren’t. So, we keep having the same conversation over and over again,” Amir explained.