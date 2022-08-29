Two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist Tamron Hall personifies the saying, “You can never lose when you bet on yourself.”

Hall’s 30-plus years in journalism have been marked by significant achievements, including a three-year stint on NBC’s Today, six seasons of Investigation Discovery’s Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall and a top-rated talk show that was recently renewed for its seventh season.

“The most surprising learning curve came from the fact that the show is really a mom-and-pop shop,” Hall said of her self-titled talk show, Tamron Hall, where she serves as the executive producer.

Hall’s many roles now include everything from approving budgets and reviewing graphics to adding more flowers to the stage.

“When it’s a talk show, it’s your business,” she told Blavity in a previous interview.

Since the launch of her talk show in September 2019, Hall has intentionally provided inspirational, entertaining, thought-provoking content and a star-studded list of guests, all things she doesn’t take for granted.

“The reality is, I have fought for every season of this show,” Hall said when asked about her continued success.

Her answer was not based on ratings or show guests, but on the fact that the veteran journalist knows the importance of sticking up for herself and her audience.