“It all, from my perspective, starts with the magical negro trope and just to define that, in my own terms, I think of it as being basically a Black best friend character,” said Libii. “A stereotypical Black sidekick who is only there to serve the white hero’s journey and when you live in a culture where stories like that are told over and over again and Black people are always to the side and we’re always over her and not sufficiently centered and given the spotlight. I think that the experience of being shoved to the side takes a toll and this is hopefully a joyful and sort of hopeful response to that experience.”

“A lot of what this story’s about is being seen as a stereotype, what it’s like to move through the world being seen as a Black stereotype,” Libii said, recalling his decision to make falling in love the one thing that may cause Aren to lose those newfound powers.