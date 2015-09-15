The upcoming The Beatles project at Sony Pictures from director Sam Mendes confirmed a lot of its details at CinemaCon, including the cast, and the fact that the project will consist of four films. Yes, you read that correct. Four! The project is being called The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event,

Mendes talked about the news at CinemaCon, confirming the casting rumors that have been out for about a year: Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Harris Dickinson as John Lennon. The quad also came on stage during the Sony presentation as well.

When will the films come out?

The biggest news to come out of the presentation that we hadn’t heard of prior was that all films will come out in April 2028, with Sony head Tom Rothman calling the films the “first binge-able theatrical experience,” per Mendes. No word if all films will drop at once, once a week, or some variation in between.

What’s the logline for the project?

The logline we have so far is short and simple: “Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary.”

“We’re not just making one film about the Beatles — we’re making four,” the director said on stage. “Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply.” Mendes also noted that it would take over a year to shoot the films.

“I had been trying to do a film for years, but I finally gave up,” said Mendes to the CinemaCon attendees, saying that “story was too big for one film” and a TV series didn’t seem like the best option.

“There had to be a way to tell the epic story for a new generation….I can assure you there is still plenty left to explore and I think we found a way to do that,” he continued.

Mendes, Pippa Harris, Julie Pastor, Alexandra Derbyshire are producing the pic.