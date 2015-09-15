Spider-Man 4 officially has a title, and the title itself could reveal a lot of what the film is about.

Tom Holland appeared via a video clip during Sony’s CinemaCon presentation to announce that the film is titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 31, 2026. The actor appeared virtually as he is filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

Tom Holland calls new ‘Spider-Man’ movie a ‘fresh start’

He told those in attendance, “I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive clip hanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say.”

He continued, “That’s all I’ve been allowed to say. And I’m well over the hump of giving away spoilers, so don’t be worried. I’m not going to do that today.”

At CinemaCon, the film’s director Destin Daniel Cretton, who is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after directing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, also took to the stage to talk about the film.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world,” Cretton said “We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before.”

The film’s title has a basis in the comics and could provide hints

As The Hollywood Reporter noted, “the title is a reference to a 2008 storyline that takes place after a universe-altering event in which everyone forgot who Spider-Man was.” This story also ended Peter Parker and Mary Jane’s marriage. The trade publication stated that this is “a fitting title, given that Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with the world forgetting who Spider-Man and Peter Parker were.”

Who is Sadie Sink playing in ‘Spider-Man 4’ and other things we know so far

While plot details are being held tight to the vest, we do know that Sadie Sink has been cast as a new lead in the film. Who she is playing hasn’t been confirmed, though rumors have been running rampant about several theories, including that she could either be another variation of Mary Jane Watson (as Zendaya’s character is Michelle Jones’ MJ) or that she could even be X-Men mutant Jean Gray.

“I really wish I could introduce you to our entire team who are working their bloods off for this,” Cretton said at CinemaCon. “They are incredible, and you will see their amazing work when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits your theaters.”