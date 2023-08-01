Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of the upcoming film, The Beekeeper.

The below clip features Phylicia Rashad, who stars in the Jason Statham-led film alongside Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver and Jeremy Irons.

Rashad is seeking answers related to her money in the clip, and we are stressed just like her character, who seems to be the victim of an online scam.

Written by Kurt Wimmer, The Beekeekper sees Statham who plays a man who goes on a “brutal campaign for vengeance” after he is revealed to be a former member of a clandestine organization called “Beekeepers.”

The film hits theaters on Jan. 12, 2024 via Amazon MGM Studios. Miramax, Cedar Park and Punch Palace Productions are producing with Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra and Mark Birmingham executive producing. Statham, Ayer, Wimmer, Bill Block and Chris Long producing.

Watch the preview below: