“It’s an ongoing struggle, in a sense, it’s a new terrain, something he does not know,” James explained, speaking to his character stepping into his role as a community leader and the toll it takes on his relationship with his brother.

“He does not know exactly what he’s doing, but he’s accepting the challenge, and I think that’s the beauty in the show, that we get to watch him stumble and fall. Nothing is perfect,” he continued. “He doesn’t quite know how to say that, or understand how politics work with compromising for him coming from the streets. A lot of that compromising seems like compromising your integrity, who you are and your people. Watching his struggle with that particular new chapter and his identity as far as with the street life that keeps calling him and him fighting to answer that.”