Ahead of the premiere of the second half of its sixth season, The Chi has been renewed for Season 7 by Paramount+ with Showtime. Per the network, the first half of Season 6 was the show’s most-watched season on streaming, 25 percent over the fifth season. Season 7 will begin production later this month in Chicago.

“Lena Waithe is a generational storyteller, whose authentic and unflinching narratives in The Chi resonate deeply, offering a powerful lens into both the complexities of life in Chicago as well as the Black experience in America,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. “On the heels of a record-breaking season and ahead of this week’s return, we’re excited to provide fans with the promise of more – ensuring that they can continue to enjoy the raw, emotional stories and unforgettable characters that have made this seminal series a resounding success for Showtime.”

Created and executive produced by Waithe and also executive produced by Common, The Chi “is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.”

Season six cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook.

Recurring and guest stars include Lynn Whitfield, Jill Marie Jones, Kadeem Hardison, Leon, Brett Gray Daniel J. Watts, Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce and Tory O. Davis.

The Chi is also is executive produced by Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone and Rishi Rajani. Executive producers Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel are the Season 6 co-showrunners. Co-executive producers are Naomi Funabashi, Resheida Brady. Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield, who are producers, directed multiple Season 6 episodes.