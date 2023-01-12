Bridgerton alum Regé-Jean Page is getting back into period dramas with his new role in The Count of Monte Cristo.

Deadline reports that Page is set to star in and produce The Count of Monte Cristo, which is being developed by the independent studio Department M. He’ll produce the project through his company, A Mighty Stranger, alongside his producing partner, Emily Brown. Department M founders Mike LaRocca and Michael Schaefer will also executive produce, along with YouRoc founder Youtchi von Lintel.

What’s the story behind Dumas’ classic?

Originally written in 1846 by Alexandre Dumas, The Count of Monte Cristo follows a young sailor named Edmond Dantès, who is framed for a crime he didn’t commit by people jealous of his success. After spending years in prison stewing in rage, he emerges as the mysterious Count, ready to use the fortune he’s gained to seek revenge.

Page released a statement about taking on the iconic role.

“Bold, adventurous storytelling with heart is the reason I got into this business, and is the backbone of everything we’re making,” he said.

“Working alongside incredible collaborators, A Mighty Stranger is building a slate of creative-led projects that will broaden the cultural lens through pure entertainment,” he continued. “That’s why we’re so excited to be bringing The Count of Monte Cristo to global audiences, unlocking the depths of Dumas’ work in ways not seen yet.”

Why is Regé-Jean Page’s casting significant?

The book has been adapted for film several times, but this marks the first time a Black actor will play the Count. That casting choice may be a nod to Dumas’ own mixed-race heritage.

Of course, the casting will likely get labeled as “woke,” by racist trolls, but regardless, it serves as a reminder that Dumas was one of many Black and mixed-race Europeans who helped shape European history. Dumas’ father, Thomas-Alexandre Dumas, was of Haitian descent and became the first person of color to become a general in France. It’s also believed that the Count was inspired by him. A film about Thomas-Alexandre has been in development hell for years, though he appeared in the 2023 film Napoleon.

Page can currently be seen in Black Bag, directed by Steven Soderbergh and also starring Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett.