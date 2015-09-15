Peacock and Sky have dropped the first trailer for their upcoming thriller series The Day of the Jackal, starring Lashana Lynch and Eddie Redmayne.

The series will premiere in the United States on Peacock in the United Kingdom on Sky on Nov. 7.

Úrsula Corberó also stars in the series, with Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi and Florisa Kamara as supporting cast members

It is based on the 1971 novel, which was adapted into a film in 1973. A looser adaptation was released in 1997 called The Jackal.

Here’s the official description of the new seires:

An unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, (Eddie Redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.

Ronan Bennett is the writer and executive producer. Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant executive produce for Carnival Films), Sam Hoyle executive produces for Sky Studios, and Sue Naegle is also an executive producer.

Brian Kirk directs and executive produces. Redmayne is an executive producer and Lynch co-executive produces. Chris Hall produces with Frederick Forsyth as a consulting producer.

The series is produced by Carnival Films, part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Watch the trailer below: