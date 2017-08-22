Dr. Jared Kalu’s return stint on The Good Doctor is being extended in a big way.

TVLine reports that Chuku Modu will be reprising his role of Dr. Jared Kalu on the ABC medical drama in season 7. Modu was in the show’s first two seasons before exiting. He came back last season as a recurring cast member, and in the upcoming season, he will once again be a series regular.

Modu, who originally debuted on The Good Doctor in 2017, has also been featured in television shows such as HBO’s Game of Thrones and The CW’s The 100, as well as films such as Captain Marvel and Me Before You.

Executive produced by Daniel Dae Kim and developed by David Shore, The Good Doctor chronicles the medical marvels of Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon who works at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California.

In addition to Modu, Season 7 of The Good Doctor also features Freddie Highmore Murphy, Richard Schiff as Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Noah Galvin as Asher Wolke and Bria Samoné Henderson as Jordan Allen.

Season 7 of The Good Doctor is set to premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 20 on ABC.