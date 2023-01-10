While the world has had eyes on the Black excellence of Simone Biles, Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas and more at 2024 Paris Olympics, another Black family has much to celebrate and reflect on as well.
NBC’s The Irrational star Maahra Hill’s great-grandfather, William DeHart Hubbard, was the first Black American to win gold in the long jump at the 1924 Paris Olympics. Now, the games are in Paris once again, 100 years later.
Hill recently spoke to us about what her great-grandfather’s achievements mean for the legacy of Black athletes competing for the United States and more.
Describe the significance of your great-grandfather’s history-making moment to you and your family.
Maahra Hill: The significance to us, as his family, is huge. He sought out to be an inspiration to other people of color, to show them anything is possible. That reverberated through our family in more impactful ways. He overcame nearly insurmountable odds to achieve the literal and figurative heights that he did that he said he would. It means everything to see someone in your family be such an inspiration and accomplish greatness on a world stage. It opens your imagination to your own potential in a more grounded way.
As the Paris Olympics celebrate its centennial, has representation improved significantly within the Games?
MH: Yes. In the Paris 1924 Olympics, there were only 135 women competing, less than 5%, while this year, there is a 50/50 split between men and women. In 2024, there are 160 more countries and thus various cultures represented. There are also the Paralympics that began in 1960. So, representation has improved significantly, yes.
Are there more improvements to be made?
MH: I’d argue there’s always room for improvement in anything. But I do believe people of African descent are still underrepresented in the Games, and according to some athletes, racist stereotypes persist. So, we definitely have more work to do.
What lessons have you learned from your great-grandfather?
MH: I learned modesty and humility, how to reach for your own greatness, and that hard work requires an answer that is usually in the direction of your destiny.
Why do you think the Olympics have become such a social event?
MH: Sports have always been exciting and fun to watch. The Olympics bring people together. It’s naturally engaging and competitive, which inspires people to root together for one country or another. It inspires unity more than conflict and engages entire families from the eldest to the youngest. It’s inspirational and family-friendly.
Do you have any Olympic traditions?
MH: Just that they’re on, even if they’re in the background. This year was momentous, so our family has interacted with one another more than in previous years and have felt the thrill of his achievement much more.