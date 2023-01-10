While the world has had eyes on the Black excellence of Simone Biles, Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas and more at 2024 Paris Olympics, another Black family has much to celebrate and reflect on as well.

NBC’s The Irrational star Maahra Hill’s great-grandfather, William DeHart Hubbard, was the first Black American to win gold in the long jump at the 1924 Paris Olympics. Now, the games are in Paris once again, 100 years later.

Hill recently spoke to us about what her great-grandfather’s achievements mean for the legacy of Black athletes competing for the United States and more.