Shaina West continues to live out her superhero dreams in the new action-thriller The Killer’s Game.

The actress and stuntwoman has appeared in The Woman King, Marvel’s Black Widow and the movie Jade, in which she played the title character. In all of these films, she’s been able to show off her martial arts and combat skills, which she taught herself after recovering from a motorcycle accident at 20 years old.

In The Killer’s Game, West plays Tonya, one of the many assassins hired by Joe Flood (Dave Bautista), a hitman who learns he has a terminal illness and wants to take his death into his own hands. Even though he hired assassins to take him out, those same assassins start honing in on his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella). Now, he must defend her against the various assassins he hired and possibly win her back before his time is up.

West said working on the film “was so fun.”

“Everything was so different. There are such flamboyant interesting characters and they offer something completely different to the story so it was really fun,” she said.

She also gave props to the director, J.J. Perry, calling him “definitely one of the funnest directors I had the chance to work with.”

“[H]e just knows how to boost your energy back up, boost your morale, to grab you that split second before ‘action’ and he knows just what to yell at you,” she said. “It’s refreshing, it’s nice because as a performer we can be really in our heads thinking about the character and he just knows how to give you that boost of life to wake up in front of the camera. He knows how to connect with us and push us and I love that he gives us so much creative freedom.”

The Killer’s Game is in theaters now.

Check out exclusive photos of West in the film below:

Photo: Lionsgate

Photo: Lionsgate

Photo: Lionsgate