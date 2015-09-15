Netflix has dropped the trailer for Daniel Kaluuya’s directorial debut, The Kitchen. He co-directed the film with Kibwe Tavares and co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Murtagh.

As the synopsis reads, “In a dystopian London, the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. All forms of social housing have been eradicated and only The Kitchen remains. A community that refuses to move out of the place they call home. This is where we meet a solitary Izi, living here by necessity and desperately trying to find a way out, and a 12-year-old Benji, who has lost his mother and is searching for a family. We follow our unlikely pair as they struggle to forge a relationship in a system that is stacked against them.”

The film stars Kane Robinson, Jedaiah Bannerman, Ian Wright, Hope Ikpoku Jr, Cristale, BackRoad Gee, Teija Kabs, Demmy Ladipo.

On the film, Kaluuya exclusively told Shadow and Act, “This story is set in an oppressed world but it’s about the people who live there and their resilient inner life. No matter how much the class system dims and dehumanizes, with this film the light of our togetherness, community and humanity shines through.”

Tavares added, “I’m very excited for audiences to see The Kitchen. Having grown up in London, the film really is a love letter to the city. It meant a lot to have Netflix’s support in making The Kitchen. It’s been such a journey from script to screen and I really wanted to make something fresh, thoughtful, and cinematic and I am so proud of the final film.”

The Kitchen also features music from Labrinth and Alex Baranowski.

Watch the trailer below:

The film debuts Jan. 19 on Netfix.