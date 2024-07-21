Netflix’s latest film, The Life List, is tugging at the audience’s heartstrings — and it’s also giving viewers a new internet boyfriend in Kyle Allen.

The Life List, based on the novel of the same name by author Lori Nelson Spielman, will make you cry and might even inspire you to revisit some of those bucket list items you’ve been meaning to check off.

What is ‘The Life List’ about?

The Life List begins when Alex Rose (Sofia Carson) receives a surprising request from her mother (Connie Britton): to complete her childhood bucket list. The task sets her off on a journey filled with laughter, tears, hidden family truths, romance and personal discovery.

Here’s the film’s logline: When Alex Rose’s mother sends her on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list, it takes her on a journey that will make you both laugh and cry as she uncovers family secrets, finds romance and discovers herself along the way.

What is Alex’s life list, and why does she need to complete it?

Alex’s life list includes goals she wrote at age 13. Her mother found the list before passing away from cancer and made it a condition of Alex’s inheritance. To receive it, she has one year to complete all the items. Each time she checks off an item, she receives a pre-recorded DVD with a video message from her mother. The list includes fun tasks like playing basketball with a New York Knicks player, getting a tattoo, and reigniting her passion for teaching — but also seemingly impossible goals, like finding true love.

Does Alex complete her life list?

Technically, Alex doesn’t finish her list — the one item she doesn’t complete is finding true love. But don’t worry — her mom isn’t that strict. In the final video message, she tells Alex it was a bit presumptuous to expect true love to happen in a year. She assures Alex that love is worth fighting for and gives her their family home as her inheritance.

Who is Alex in a love triangle with?

Alex must complete the list under the supervision of her mother’s estate lawyer, Brad (Allen). At first, they clash, but as Alex continues her journey of self-discovery, they grow close — and the chemistry is undeniable. That is, until Garrett (Sebastian De Souza), a therapist at the school where Alex teaches, enters the picture. It seems Garrett might be the one — until he proves unwilling to integrate their relationship into the rest of his life. Things take a turn when Alex discovers her biological father, and Garrett bails on their planned trip to meet him.

Brad, ever the stand-up guy, offers to accompany her, bringing along his girlfriend Nina (Maria Jung). The trip is going well until Nina picks up on the undeniable connection between Brad and Alex — and breaks up with him. This creates the perfect moment for Alex and Brad to level up their relationship. But just as things heat up, Garrett tries to win Alex back. An argument between her and Brad follows, leading to silence between them.

As fate would have it, Alex realizes Brad is who she truly wants. She literally crashes into him — yes, with a car — and the film ends on a sweet note as the two finally kiss and make up.

The Life List is now streaming on Netflix.