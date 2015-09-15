Netflix has dropped the first look photos for The Madness, the upcoming thriller series starring Colman Domingo.

Here’s the logline:

In The Madness, media pundit Muncie Daniels (Domingo) must fight for his innocence and his life after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods. As the walls close in, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family – and his lost ideals – in order to survive.

Marsha Stephanie Blake, Gabrielle Graham, John Ortiz, Tamsin Topolski and Thaddeus J. Mixson (TJ Mixson) also star in the series. Though not listed as a main cast member, Deon Cole is also revealed to be playing a character in the first-look images.

“Everything about this conspiracy thriller excited me,” Domingo tells told Netflix’s Tudum about the show. “It was a unique protagonist, one that I had never seen or experienced. Someone who has very centrist beliefs, and now they’re being thrust into the world to really hard-core believe in something and to reexamine the people that they believed were possible enemies. You realize you have more in common with them than you thought you had in the beginning. I think it says a lot about who we are now and what we’re willing to do, and also to look at who’s really pulling the strings and for whose benefit.”

Stephen Belber is the creator and co-showrunner. VJ Boyd is also co-showrunner and executive produces. Film and television director Clément Virgo, who recently directed the film Brother starring Aaron Pierre, Lamar Johnson and The Madness star Blake, is the director here and also executive produces. Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kaitlin Dahill executive produce as well.

The Madness premieres on Nov. 28.

