Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the exclusive trailer debut for The Memo, the upcoming film starring Kyla Pratt.

The film is from Seed Media, the multimedia company and storytelling platform founded by Grammys, Google and Obama Administration alumna Valeisha Butterfield.

The Memo is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Minda Harts. It is described as “a psychological thriller in an explosive, first-hand account of the tumultuous journey of a woman navigating the corporate ladder.” MC Lyte scores the film and is the music supervisor.

Directed by Vanna James and written and produced by Nakia Stephens, the film is executive produced by Butterfield, Harts, Pratt, Modupé R. Congleton and Miatta Johnson. Helena Andrews is also a part of the team of writers and creatives.

“The Memo‘s book and script resonated deeply with me from beginning to end,” said Pratt in a prior statement. “Coming from a lineage of resilient Black women and now raising daughters myself, the chance to portray the lead Minda Harts presented by SEED, was an unequivocal yes! As storytellers, it’s our responsibility to truthfully depict narratives and characters that empower others to feel acknowledged, understood, and liberated. I am honored to be the vessel that brings this amazing story to life.”

“Music and music creators are at the bedrock of every great story and movement in history,” said MC Lyte. “I’m honored to partner with SEED to score The Memo during such a pivotal time with women at the highest levels taking center stage. This project is a powerful message about resilience and I can’t wait for audiences to feel the impact of this story.”

“The Memo is a first-hand account of my experience in corporate America, but I’m not alone,” said Harts. “Our stories are often overlooked, leaving many women feeling isolated with nowhere to turn for support, while climbing the proverbial corporate ladder to success. Success is not a solo sport and partnering with Valeisha Butterfield and SEED Media will set a new audience and generation free.”

Watch the trailer below: