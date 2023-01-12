Netflix is going all in with the Menendez brothers’ story. First, there was Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Now, Netflix is giving fans the real story in the documentary The Menendez Brothers.

Directed by Alejandro Hartmann, The Menendez Brothers allows the brothers to tell their own life story for the masses, thirty years after their 1996 conviction for the murders of their parents.

What will Netflix’s The Menendez Brothers documentary be about?

According to the official synopsis:

In 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted for the murders of their parents in what became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. For the first time in 30 years, and in their own words, both brothers revisit the trial that shocked the nation. Through extensive audio interviews with Lyle and Erik, lawyers involved in the trial, journalists who covered it, jurors, family, and other informed observers, acclaimed Argentinian director Alejandro Hartmann (Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?, The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar) offers new insight and a fresh perspective on a case that people only think they know.

The film is produced by Ross M. Dinerstein and Rebecca Evans with executive producers Ross Girard and Mark McCune. Co-Executive producers include Dani Sloane, Gina Scarlata, Cecilia Salguero, Will Mavronicolas and JP Quicquaro. Campfire Studios produces.

The doc’s announcement comes after Erik Menendez criticized Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Despite working this new documentary, Erik Menendez recently criticized the Ryan Murphy scripted Netflix series.

“It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent,” he wrote in part in a statement posted on his wife’s social media.

When does The Menendez Brothers documentary drop on Netflix?

The Menendez Brothers comes to Netflix Oct. 7.

Watch the trailer below: