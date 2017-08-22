Lionsgate has released the new trailer for their latest film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Based on the book The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill’s Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops by Damien Lewis, the film is directed by Guy Ritchie, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Paul Tamasy, Eric Johnson and Arash Amel.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare sees The Book of Clarence star Babs Olusanmokun appear alongside Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Henrique Zaga, Til Schweiger, with Henry Golding and Cary Elwes.

Here’s the official description:

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is produced by Ritchie alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Ivan Atkinson and John Friedberg.

The film will be released in theaters on April 19.

Watch the trailer below: