Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the exclusive trailer for Season 4 of BET+’s The Ms. Pat Show.

The new season premieres May 23 on BET+. Returning to star are co-creator Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Vince Swann, Briyana Guadalupe, Theodore John Barnes and Brittany Inge. Guest stars this season include Richard Lawson, Golden Brooks, Tommy Davidson, and Flex Alexander and Debra Wilson.

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 4:

The Carsons are back, and everybody’s got a secret! Pat has her hands full since it’s graduation time, and each member of the family will (in their own way) be ‘walking the stage’ as they hilariously deal with dead mamas, deep secrets, newborn babies, and an outrageous family road trip that you will never forget. The Carson’s may be standing on green grass but that water bill is high as hell!

Created by Williams and Jordan E. Cooper, the show is executive produced by Williams, Cooper, Patrick Walsh, Lee Daniels, Brian Grazer, Deb Evans, Jon Radler and Natalie Berkus.

Co-executive producers are Natalie Berkus and Mary Lou Belli and producers are Mark J. Greenberg and Jahil Fisher. Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment and DaeLight Media produce the series.

Writers are Patrick Walsh, Loy A. Webb, Desia Gore, Garrianna P. Lee, Safiya Azaunce, Larry Powell, Allison Bosma, John DeWalt, Vincent B. Bryant, KarynRose Bruyning and Avon Haughton. Directing episodes this season are Mary Lou Belli, Jordan E. Cooper, Sheldon Epps and Raven-Symoné.

Watch the trailer below: