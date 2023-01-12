Charlize Theron is back as Andromache of Scythia aka Andy in the Victoria Mahoney-directed The Old Guard 2 at Netflix.

Based on the story by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez, Theron is joined by new cast members Henry Golding and Uma Thurman. Returning cast members include KiKi Layne, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli and Matthias Schoenaerts. Mahoney takes over the director’s mantle from Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Theron said in a statement, “There’s something for everyone in this movie. Fans who loved the first film, fans who love the original graphic novels – and brand-new fans who are looking for insane action, grounded and relatable characters, gorgeous locations, and a global cast of superstars.”

What is ‘The Old Guard 2’ about?

The film continues Theron’s character’s story as she and her group of immortal warriors go on another action-packed adventure to save the planet and learn more about their immortality.

According to the official description:

With Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Veronica Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years. Andy, Nile (KiKi Layne), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli) and James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Henry Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence.

When will ‘The Old Guard 2’ be released?

Check out the trailer for the film below. It drops July 2 on Netflix.