The eight-episode limited series, which stars Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (also known as The Penguin), carries on Reeves’ story in The Batman and will lead into the film’s sequel.

The grounded criminal underworld Reeves established in the Robert Pattinson-led film is going to be fleshed out even more in what looks like an intense crime saga.

The series was developed by showrunner Lauren LeFranc. Farrell stars alongside Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, James Madio, Scott Cohen, Michael Zegen, Carmen Ejogo and Theo Rossi.

Reeves, Farrell, LeFranc, Dylan Clark, Bill Carraro and Craig Zobel, who directed the first three episodes, serve as executive producers of the series.

Dylan Clark Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions produce the series collaboration with Warner Bros. Television. Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal at WBTV. Daniel Pipski is also an executive producer.

Watch the trailer below: