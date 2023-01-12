Richard Ayoade and Jeffrey Wright are starring opposite Benicio del Toro in Wes Anderson’s upcoming comedy, The Phoenician Scheme.

Co-written by Anderson and his frequent writing partner Roman Coppola, The Phoenician Scheme stars del Toro as Zsa-za Korda, a swashbuckling millionaire who goes on a journey with his daughter, nun Liesel (Mia Threapleton) and a tutor named Bjorn Lund (Michael Cera) to ensure his estate is intact upon his death, since, despite having nine other sons, Liesel will be his sole inheritor.

Who else stars in ‘The Phoenician Scheme’

Wright and Ayoade play two of the odd collection of people Korda, Liesel and Bjorn meet. They, like the other characters played by Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johannson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Mathieu Amalric, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, Riz Ahmed and Bryan Cranston, are either out to stop Korda from regaining his millions, or are trying to help him.

If you love Anderson films, this one has everything Anderson is known for in spades–intense symmetry, dollhouse-like sets, iconoclastic costumes, a vague European sensibility, and dry humor. Watch the trailer for yourself below.

When does ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ hit theaters?

The Phoenician Scheme comes to theaters on May 30.