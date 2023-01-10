It’s not uncommon for reality stars, especially the seasoned ones, to live in a bubble. But the cast of Potomac takes the award for the most delusional franchise. While entertaining (because we love delusional reality stars), this has been clear from the start of the series and once worked.

In Season 1, we met two Housewives whose marriages were toxic at minimum. Jackson was in a 20-year marriage to former NBA player turned coach Eddie Jordan. Eddie lived full-time in New Jersey during the basketball season and was set to return in the off-season. That never happened. Instead, he stayed in Jersey while she spent money remodeling a home office to become a champagne room as their marriage was in limbo. There were rumors about Eddie’s infidelity, which his then-wife never discussed on camera. But the tears were ever-flowing, and Charisse had no issues discussing her co-stars’ marriages. Gizelle is no saint, but she’s been an allegedly satisfied single for most of her time on the show. For the first few seasons, she showed much of her dating life, much to Charisse’s dismay, who had no problem calling Gizelle everything but a child of God for her weighing her options and enjoying free dinners. At least Gizelle dared to leave a cheating man and live on her terms — or at least initially, as she reconciled with the pastor in Seasons 4 and 5.

Charisse would reveal at the Season 1 reunion that Eddie was not speaking to her. She spent the second season crying about the marriage before an appearance on Iyanla: Fix My Life, where she detailed ignoring Eddie’s disrespect in favor of a life filled with material possessions and personal happiness. They’d eventually split, and she’s returned with a lighter and more fun personality as a friend of the show.

While Charisse’s situation was hard to stomach, nothing has been worse than Robyn’s. We all know the story: she divorced former NBA player Juan Dixon after his infidelity, and the high school sweethearts would end up broke and bankrupt due to bad investments made on Robyn’s behalf. The former couple continued living together once Juan “asked to come home” and finish his collegiate degree to have a career outside the NBA. He dreamed of being a coach, and Robyn, a classic ride-or-die, supported him.

They slept in the same bed and raised their sons together. A hot-mic moment caught Juan admitting to producers he was only “with” Robyn for the sake of their kids, but the passion wasn’t there. They tried to clear it up at the Season 2 reunion and failed.

Juan dated other women, while Robyn saw life coaches encouraging her to do the same. Despite fan and co-star criticism (especially from Ashley Darby), Robyn stuck it out, and in Season 5, they got re-engaged. But cheating rumors plagued their relationship.

When she was dealing with the remnants of depression courtesy of the COVID-19 quarantine, he called her lazy and unattractive. She asked him to handle her with care on camera, and he refused. A wedding date had yet to be set. Viewers learned after the Season 7 reunion that Juan was inappropriate with other women. But she pressed on, and they wed in a ceremony not filmed for the show, evading questions about Juan’s indiscretions. Now, she’s spending Season 8 defending her marriage and Juan’s behavior while he talks to her over FaceTime calls about being too emotional over her co-stars’ Q&A sessions. Juan even had the audacity to tell Robyn that her feelings made his skin crawl.

Then there’s the beloved Ashley Darby, who made history as the youngest cast member of a franchise, beginning the show when she was 26. She married Michael Darby, an older and financially stable real estate tycoon. Michael was a walking red flag. Aside from blogs catching him out in the street with other women, his constant butt-touching of other men has been captured on camera more than once, which Ashley claims was all in good fun. He’s been overheard telling random women in bars that he has “a boyfriend and a wife.” Instead of acknowledging the issues, Ashley put on her superwoman cape and, in Season 5, revealed the two engaged in threesomes with other women.

Still, she filed for divorce. But nothing of that divorce has been covered. Here and there, Ashley has opened up about her split from Michael, noting that he’s made it difficult for her financially and made it hard to move on in her dating life by using their toddler sons as pawns and popping up whenever she has male company. Instead, Ashley masterfully inserts herself into her co-stars’ mess.

This season, Ashley, Gizelle and Charisse held an intervention for Robyn to snap her out of her Juan daze. It was unsuccessful. Robyn chooses to be unhappy and project her misery onto her co-stars. She buckles with Juan when he raises his voice yet quickly snaps at her cast mates during verbal altercations. It’s sad to watch, but delusion keeps her afloat.

The Housewives’ relationships with their men are easy to pick apart because they’re often their main storylines, but delusional thoughts run through Potomac. There are dozens of examples, from Karen trying to explain away her husband’s business tax issues in Season 3 to Gizelle believing she didn’t have to explain the downfall of her once-successful makeup line. What makes it worse is that the cast quickly notes their nemesis’ flaws and shortcomings but plays the victim when it’s done to them.