Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive featurette behind the scenes of Searchlight Pictures’ new Hulu film, The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat.

The exclusive video below features cast members, as well as author Edward Kelsey Moore, talking about the source material, the new adaptation and the characters’ motivations.

Watch it here:

In an interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, cast members such as Sanaa Lathan talked about their involvement in the film and the characters.

“Clarice and Odette are her angels,” Lathan said. “I don’t think she would have been alive without them. There are those friends you just meet right away, and it’s like you recognize each other from another life. It was that kind of soulmate friendship, and I think the story is so beautiful. They’re all incredibly different, and they accept each other wholeheartedly, unconditionally and through the ages, through all of the ups and downs. I mean, that is a great love story. I loved playing Barbara Jean, and I loved being in a movie that celebrates this type of friendship because it’s a real thing that people have.”

The film also stars Aunjanue Ellis Taylor, Uzo Aduba Mekhi Phifer, Julian McMahon, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Russell Hornsby, Tati Gabrielle, Kyanna Simone Simpson and Abigail Achiri.

Here’s the official synopsis:

THE SUPREMES AT EARL’S ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT follows lifelong best friends Odette (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor), Barbara Jean (Sanaa Lathan), and Clarice (Uzo Aduba) known as “The Supremes”, who share the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood from decades of weathering life’s storms. Through the joys and sorrows of life, marriage and children, happiness and blues, love and loss, new shades of heartbreak and illness threaten to stir up the past when the trio sees their bond put to the test as they face their most challenging times yet.

It is now streaming on Hulu. Check out newly-released photos from the film below as well:

Photo: Searchlight Pictures

Photo: Searchlight Pictures

Photo: Searchlight Pictures