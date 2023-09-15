The conversation around how unconditional love shows up within lifelong friendships often takes a back burner compared to romantic partnerships. Still, the film The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat puts friendships under a microscope, magnifying how sisterhood can be quite healing.

Centered on three characters, Barbara Jean (Sanaa Lathan), Clarice (Uzo Aduba), and Odette (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor), affectionately referred to as The Supremes, the film explores a world where friendship is the saving grace for a trio of young girl as they matriculate into adulthood, navigating themes of grief, acceptance and love.