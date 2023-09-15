“We do in-person events in part because we want to be more than just a streaming service,” Ometu explained. “That’s what we’ve started and that’s at the core of what we do. I think back to what BET was in its heyday… it wasn’t just a cable channel, right? It was something you had to watch to be involved in the culture. And that meant doing all types of content whether it was music, programming, talk shows…and over the years, that has changed. “We think that’s something that is missing and that we can bring the in-person events to help us do that, by not focusing on the digital aspect of what we do. But doing things like comedy events, doing screeners, having dinners…all of this allows us to just talk and interact with our viewers and with creators in unique ways that make us learn more about what’s going on. And for me, it’s been a great way to meet new people, new creators and get introduced to filmmakers. They’re always excited to see what we’re doing and that we’re willing to do different things both online and offline. It’s enabled some awesome connections.”