In the world of podcasts, there are countless options to choose from, depending on what style of media one chooses to consume. According to What’s the Big Data, over five million podcasts exist in the world today. Some may gravitate towards political podcasts, while others prefer love and romance. However, for listeners who are looking for lighthearted banter merged with real-life issues, comedy podcasts serve as a perfect escape. Here are our top funny broadcasts that are sure to provide all the laughs.

Baby, This is Keke Palmer — Hosted by Keke Palmer

The multifaceted Keke Palmer also kicked off her podcast, “Baby, This is Keke Palmer,” in 2022. The name itself is already derived from comical origins, as it stems from the viral X meme. In 2021, a social media user shared an image of Palmer from her famous “Akeelah & the Bee” film and tweeted. “All the girls that looked like this in high school could s*** a mean d***.” This led to another jokester messaging the user, asking that she remove the photo, as it was her deceased sister. The original user who shared the image replied, “Baby, this is Keke Palmer,” the rest was history. Palmer uses her sense of humor to connect with her guests, which include comedian Wayne Brady and prolific director Tyler Perry.

Comedian Nicole Byer puts her jokes to use for the “Why Won’t You Date Me” podcast. Kicking off in 2021, Byer used humor to tackle the many dating and life dilemmas of the world. Byer’s show kicked off with a special guest, fellow jokester Conan O’Brien. The series earned the “Loosely Exactly Nicole” star a nomination for the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Pop Podcast.

The 85 South Show – Hosted by Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean

Karlous Miller and DC Young Fly launched “The 85 South Show” in 2015, later adding a third mic, Chico Bean. The beauty of “The 85 South Show” is its ability to navigate between musical freestyles to life stories, all while keeping its viewers humored. The trio frequently welcomes guests, including Rick Ross, who famously played up the comedy when he excused himself to the bathroom and never returned to the interview. Miller, Young Fly, and Bean often conduct live shows, allowing their audience to connect with them on a personal level.

Carefully Reckless – Hosted by Jess Hilarious

After gaining her following from social media skits, Jess Hilarious has taken the media by storm. In addition to being named the third co-host of “The Breakfast Club” after Angela Yee’s departure, she is also the host of her weekly show, “Carefully Reckless.” During her “Jess Fix My Mess” segment, she gives advice to her listeners on several serious but often quirky matters.

The Read – Hosted by Kid Fury and Crissle

Bloggers Kid Fury and Crissle explore all things pop culture and hip-hop-related each week. The BeyHivers often deep-dive into Beyoncé, whom they met earlier this year, and shade her musical colleagues. However, the shade is all in good fun.

Pour Minds — Hosted by Drea Nicole and Lex P

Pour Minds conquers the unbelievable yet sometimes relatable dating and sex experiences of two Houston women living in Atlanta. They often welcome guests and sip drinks during insightful yet wildly entertaining conversations. The podcast is reminiscent of listening to two of your friends chat about their lives, and can get addictive.