Peacock has renewed its smash reality competition hit, The Traitors, for season 3. The series is now Emmy-winning, taking home the trophy for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program. Alan Cumming will also return as host.

Here’s the show’s official description:

The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Season 2 contestants include:

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA) Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello (The Challenge) Dan Gheesling (Big Brother) Deontay Wilder (Boxer) Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK) Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother) Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge) John Bercow (UK Parliament) Kate Chastain (Below Deck) Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire) Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami) Marcus Jordan (Basketball Player) Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars) Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset) Parvati Shallow (Survivor) Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race) Peter Weber (The Bachelor) Phaedra Parks (Married to Medicine) Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor) Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County) Trishelle Cannatella (The Real World: Las Vegas)

The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert, with Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Jack Burgess, Tim Harcourt and Sam Rees Jones serving as executive producers.