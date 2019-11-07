Fans of The Voice are not happy with the show’s musical landscape. Many argue that the 25th season features country music a little too much, and they’ve taken to social media to complain about the competition show’s lack of musical diversity.

According to TV Insider, the shift is likely due to half of the show’s coaches being artists within the country genre. Country legend Reba McEntire and country pop duo Dan + Shay are among them. Chance the Rapper and John Legend occupy the show’s remaining coach positions. The Voice has also seen more country singers hoping to participate in the show, like Tae Lewis, Dani Stacy, Josh Sanders, Devon Sutterfield, Karen Waldrup, Rob Cole and more.

“Too much country on #TheVoice so far I know many enjoy it but I personally can’t tolerate it,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another user commented on the post, sharing it may make them stop watching the show.

One described country music as a detriment to the show.

“The more country, the worse for the show. But they still don’t get it #TheVoice,” they tweeted.

Another asked, “Is The Voice becoming a show for country music artists? That’s all that seems to audition lately.”

Those hoping for less country may be waiting for a minute. The Voice has deep ties with the genre. Blake Shelton was a longtime coach on the NBC hit, earning nine wins for country artists during his tenure on the show. Those include Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, Craig Wayne Boyd and Brice Leatherwood.

Some fans are happy with the show’s country leanings.

“If you don’t like it then don’t watch it. I love it but then again I like country music,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.