The Watchers is about a 28-year-old artist named Mina who has become stranded in a large and remote forest in western Ireland. When she finds shelter from the wild, she becomes trapped alongside three other strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.

The film stars Olwen Fouere and Oliver Finnegan. M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan and Nimitt Mankad are the film’s producers. The executive producers of The Watchers include Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer.

Eli Arenson served as director of photography, with Ferdia Murphy handling production design. Job ter Burg edited the film. Costume design is by Frank Gallacher, and Abel Korzeniowski created the music for the film.

From Warner Bros./New Line Cinema, The Watchers is set to hit theaters on June 7.

