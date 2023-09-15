He continued, “The other thing with Boyega is he is obviously British, right? You would never know if you didn’t know who he was beforehand and you hadn’t heard that… he would 100 percent pass as a dude from the South somewhere. I’ll never forget, we got this request from him that he needed a treadmill in his room, and I don’t think I’ve ever told that story, but we heard that he needed a treadmill in his room and we were like, ‘Okay, he’s just trying to workout.’ And to find out it wasn’t because he wanted to work out, but because that other character he plays, and I won’t reveal it because some people may have not seen it yet, is older. He wanted the treadmill so that he could literally create a different walking style just for that character. I don’t know how many hours he spent on that, but all I know is when he showed up to set, yes the look and everything helped, but he presented like an old man, did he not? He did not feel like this was John Boyega.”